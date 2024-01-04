CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Campbell could soon be the first in the area to require pet owners to provide proper shelter for their animals.

Police say they’ve seen several instances where dogs are kept outdoors with little, if any protection from bad weather. They also say that animal mistreatment cases are often tied to blight and other problems.

Campbell City Council is expected to meet later this month to give final approval to a new ordinance requiring adequate shelter from the elements.

Officer Jim Conroy handles most of the animal abuse cases for the department and says mistreatment often goes hand in hand with blight.

“Everyone of these that I come upon has been there for a while. There are rat holes; the property is very dilapidated,” Conroy said.

Council President George Levendis said it is enough of a problem that they are expected to meet later this month to give final approval.

“People just putting these animals in these 4×4 containers and thinking that suffices for the dog to live in those conditions,” he said.

Councilmembers approved a “no tethering” law about a year and a half ago. It states that owners can’t simply tie their dogs up outside all year round, but the new regulations will take that a step further. The ordinance requires animals to have at least 600 square feet of space, with a protective fence or wall between six and eight feet high, and adequate shelter from the weather.

The rule also requires animals to be brought indoors when temperatures fall below 35 degrees or climb above 85. Violators could be charged with misdemeanors and fined. They could also have their animals seized.

“This puts the ability in our hands to take action.,” Conroy said.

The new ordinance would go into effect 30 days after approval.