CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program is now available to provide area minorities with access to mental and physical health needs.

The Take That Step Initiative was launched on Saturday with an event at the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center in Campbell.

The event featured free health screenings, flu shots, fitness classes, cultural celebrations and other health-related information, culminating with a walk around the track.

It is a joint effort between the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Youngstown City Health District’s Office on Minority Health.

“We have to show them that we’re stepping out there. I’ll be the first to raise money and say ‘Yes, I got a little mental problem, but I’m getting me some help.’ So we’re here to talk to them. We have people that are willing to open up doors as say, ‘Come on, let me help you’ and ‘It’s OK,'” said Golie Stennis with the Office on Minority Health.

The initiative will look to hold more events throughout the year as it continues to spread its message.