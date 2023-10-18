YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a superseding indictment for a 2021 shooting death was taken into custody Tuesday by Campbell police.

Calvin Shelton, 34, faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges all have firearm specifications attached.

Arraignment information is not yet available. Circumstances of Shelton’s arrest are not yet know.

The superseding indictment was issued Sept. 8 for the Nov. 20, 2021, shooting death of Marquise Lewis, 27, who was found dead inside a home on Plum Street.

Police said the home had been burglarized, and Lewis had no connection to the homeowner. Lewis’s body was found by the homeowner after she returned home.

In July Timothy Underwood, 30, who was arrested in April 2022 after he was indicted on the same charges in the death of Lewis, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the case.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 12 to 16 and a half years in the case for Underwood. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Detectives have not commented much on the case. Detectives have not said how Underwood became a suspect, if there was another suspect and his connection to the home where Lewis was found dead. All police will say is that Underwood was arrested after evidence collected at the crime scene was analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.