CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felonious assault warrant was found early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.

Abimael Vazquez, 42, of Liberty, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a warrant for a felonious assault charge and an additional warrant for a probation violation. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Reports said Vazquez was in the driver’s seat of a truck about 2:50 a.m. at Gertrude Street and Tenney Avenue that was parked on the side of the road with the parking lights on.

When an officer went to check the truck, reports said Vazquez and a female passenger were asleep and did not respond to the officer’s voice when he tried to wake them up. The inside of the truck also smelled heavily of burnt marijuana, reports said.

Police searched the truck and found a vape pen inside the woman’s purse that had marijuana inside it, reports said. She was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

A records check found that Vazquez had the two warrants, reports said.

Vazquez was charged in Youngstown with breaking a bone in a man’s face on May 12 after he was punched at a Mahoning Avenue bar.

The man had a bone broken around his eye, police said.