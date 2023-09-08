CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after turning himself in to police in what investigators say is a suspected case of animal cruelty.

Zyquan Robinson appeared in Campbell Municipal Court Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors say police found a dead dog left in a roll-off dumpster across the street from Robinson’s home back in late July.

Reports say the animal appeared to be underweight and malnourished.

Robinson is due back in court next week.