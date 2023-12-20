CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken into custody in Campbell on Tuesday after police said that he choked a pregnant woman.

According to court records, Hunter Coe, 24, is charged with strangulation and domestic violence. The strangulation charge is a third-degree felony and the domestic violence charge is a fifth-degree felony.

Police were called to the 100 block of Jean Street on Tuesday and saw that Coe was bleeding from both of his hands. Police were told by Coe that this happened when he was trying to go to the bathroom because a woman shut the bathroom door on him multiple times, refusing to let him in.

The victim told police that Coe tried to choke her out multiple times. Reports said that Coe then told officers that he was bleeding “because I was cut with a knife,” from trying to grab a knife from the victim. The victim then told police that Coe came after her with a knife and tried to burn her with a hair straightener.

Reports said that the victim showed police scratches and bruises around her neck and shoulders as well as cuts to her lip. The victim told police that Coe busted her lip open several times over the past few days.

Officers said that the victim told them that she is pregnant. Reports said that the woman declined medical treatment.

Police said that there was a child also at the apartment who did not appear to have any injuries.

After Coe received stitches on one of his fingers, he was arrested by police and taken to Mercy Health Youngstown for treatment for the cuts on his hands.

The knife was collected by police for evidence.

Coe is in the Mahoning County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be video-arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Campbell Municipal Court.