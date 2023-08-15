CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A shooting suspect who police were searching for last week turned himself in to Campbell police on Monday.

Keith Franklin, 31, is accused of shooting one person and viciously beating another person. A release from U.S. Marshals said both victims sustained serious physical injuries.

Reports said the shooting on Jean Street happened after an argument over Franklin beating a man with a bat earlier in the day on August 6.

According to court records, Franklin is charged with two counts of felonious assault, discharging a firearm and having weapons under disability.

He is expected to appear in court on the charges Tuesday.