CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are in the Mahoning County Jail after they were accused of being involved in the assault of a man in his Campbell home on Sunday.

According to jail records, Artangel Rayford, 20, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and burglary. Kailyn Kelty, 18, is charged with complicity to burglary.

Police were called to the 100 block of Struthers Liberty Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers spoke to the father of the victim who said Rayford, Kelty and another person entered his son’s room from the side door. The man said that the three people weren’t welcome in the home.

The man said Rayford and another person were seen leaving his son’s room. The man told police that Kelty did not enter the room. The father of the victim told police that the three people left the house and ran to a car outside.

According to a police report, the three people threatened to assault the victim’s father next. When the father checked on his son, he had a swollen and bruised face, as well as broken teeth, the report stated.

The father told police that Kelty was in a relationship with the victim and Rayford at the same time and that this is what led to the assault.

Rayford was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday, while Kelty was booked into the jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

The third person has not been charged by police at this time.