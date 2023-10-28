CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — It was with heavy hearts that the Campbell Police Department announced the death of retired K-9 Storm.

According to the announcement, Storm died Friday night surrounded by his partner retired Sgt. Eric Manning and those who loved him the most.

Storm joined the Campbell Police Department in 2010 and enjoyed a successful career before retiring in 2017. The K-9 was first partnered with Officer John Gulu in 2010 before being given to now-retired Sgt. Manning in 2013.

According to the department, Storm took part in over 3,000 deployments and assisted a collection of agencies including OSHP, PSP, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and many local departments.

“He will be greatly missed and his service to this agency and the community will be forever remembered,” the statement read, in part.