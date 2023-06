CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire in a McCartney Road laundry mat has damaged several dryers and filled the building with smoke.

Crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 600 block of McCartney Road to Washing Well Laundry for a report of a fire.

A fire department spokesman said clothes in a dryer ignited, setting that dryer on fire and a couple of others.

No one was injured. A damage estimate is not available.