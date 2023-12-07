CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A local family is lending a helping hand, creating a safe space while collecting donations for those in need.

Tucked along Fifth Street in Campbell sits a small shed that’s creating a big buzz.

“My wife had a huge garage sale this summer and we were sitting on the couch Sunday and she said, ‘Hey, what about giving everything away for free? And how about getting stuff to give away?'” said Benjamin Santiago Jr., of Campbell.

And so, the Soup City Sharing Shed was born.

“Within probably 20 minutes, we probably had 100 different responses with people donating immediately,” Santiago said.

From shirts to shoes, canned goods and non-perishables to hygiene products. You can find anything that fits your fancy.

“Nobody should have to go without. We have so much in this area that we can help with everybody,” Santiago said.

The shed allows community members to come in and take what they need. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no prices and no bargaining. It’s a safe space stocked with donation after donation.

“People have just been dropping stuff off, opening the door and leaving it. Taking things whenever they need something. It’s just been a great response so far,” Santiago said.

It’s a take what you need, give what you can concept, and it’s all kept confidential.

“It’s private, nobody knows anybody’s business. I think that’s important too. Sometimes, people don’t want people to know what’s going on in their lives. Don’t ever be ashamed to come here and take something,” Santiago said.

Serving a need in their community is a subject that hits home for the Santiago family.

“When we were younger, some of us didn’t have anything and our community reached out and helped us. From the city officials to the store owners, anybody you knew. If you needed something, they were there. This is just a small part that we can play,” Santiago said.

The goal is for the sharing shed to stay well beyond the holiday season.

“It’s amazing because everybody in our community is pulling together. We’ve had responses from a lot of different people. It’s just a wonderful thing to see,” Santiago said.