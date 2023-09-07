CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Bargain hunters listen up! Christ the Good Shepherd in Campbell is holding a rummage sale this weekend.

This is the first rummage sale at the church that was previously known as St. John’s.

They’re loaded with houseware, appliances, furniture, jewelry, crafts, toys, and racks of books.

It’s all ready for you to pick over.

Berni Ritenour is the committee leader and has the details on these deals.

“It’s this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then Sunday it will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday we will have the bag sale, everything for $4 that you can fit into a bag, and half of all the furniture that is left,” Ritenhour said.

The church is on Reed Avenue in Campbell, and it’s the only Catholic Church remaining in the city of Campbell. Money raised will be used to handle their debts to the diocese.