CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell officially has a new judge, as Judge Scott Krichbaum swore in Mark Kolmacic in Campbell Municipal Court Monday evening.

He was surrounded by family and friends. Kolmacic’s wife, Juanita, held the Bible and he donned his robes for the first time.

Kolmacic isn’t the first judge in his family: His father was the very first judge of the Campbell Municipal Court when it was created in 1964.

“It’s an honor, and it’s a distinction, and those are large shoes to fill,” Kolmacic said. “I emulated my father, and I will continue to emulate him.”

It was the fourth campaign for Kolmacic. He succeeds the retiring Judge Patrick Cunning.