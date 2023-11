CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were wounded Monday evening in the Kirwan Homes Public Housing Project.

Detective Ryan Bloomer said officers were called to the area about 8 p.m. for a report of gunshots, and as they were there checking, they were told a man and woman had been shot and drove themselves to the hospital.

Bloomer said both victims are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center. He said an investigation is continuing.