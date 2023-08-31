CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Late Wednesday night, police found a gun on a local man wanted on several warrants, reports state.

Gage Labonte, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Labonte was also booked into the jail on warrants for nine separate charges from March 25, April 5 and April 27. Among those charges are resisting arrest, possession of drugs and assault.

Reports said police were at a Jean Street apartment complex just after 11 p.m. assisting bail bondsmen who were looking for a man when someone told police the person they were looking for had just walked past them, and that person was Labonte.

When officers approached Labonte he was wearing a mask and he had his hands in his pockets. He was ordered to take his hands out of his pockets and when he did police could see the butt end of a handgun in his jacket.

Labonte was ordered to place his hands on top of his head which he refused to do, reports said. Reports said he held his hands in the air but would not place them on his head. Police then grabbed his hands and cuffed him, reports said.

Reports said police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in Labonte’s pocket as well as a spare magazine of ammunition. He also had 10 pills with him, reports said.

Labonte is not allowed to have a gun because of the pending criminal cases against him.