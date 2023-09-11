CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said police Sunday afternoon found a handgun and 88 rounds of ammunition in a car he was driving following a foot and vehicle chase.

Isaias Mendoza Ortega, 42, was booked into the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said an officer tried to pull over a car Mendoza Ortega was driving about 3:35 p.m. at Robinson Road and Kendall Avenue for excessive window tint.

Mendoza Ortega failed to stop and drove into the parking lot of an apartment building in the 300 block of Kendall Avenue. Mendoza Ortega ignored orders to stop and ran from the car to an apartment and ran inside, according to a Campbell police report.

The officer chased him inside and took him into custody there.

Reports said inside a backpack in the car, police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and three additional magazines, including two extended magazines, totaling 88 rounds of ammunition.

Also inside the backpack police found marijuana in a mason jar, reports said.

Reports said Mendoza Ortega has several past convictions that prohibit him from having a gun, including attempted murder and aggravated burglary.