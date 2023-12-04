CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police arrested three males, including two juveniles, after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle and people fighting in the street with flashlights early Sunday in the 400 block of Eastern Ave.

According to the police report, the first officer on the scene around 12:30 a.m. saw two males getting into a gray 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo in front caller’s address. When the officer approached the vehicle, the officer said there was a strong odor of marijuana reportedly coming from the vehicle.

Police say that when the officer asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rolando Muniz, 19 of Campbell, what they doing in the street, Muniz said that they were “playing around.”

The trio also told the officer that there were no illegal drugs or weapons in the vehicle.

After a second officer arrived, the occupants were asked to get out of the car and were detained while a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, a fully loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol with a mounted weapon light was found underneath the folded-down back seat of the car, according to a police report.

Muniz, along with the two juveniles ages 15 and 16, denied any knowledge of the gun. The trio was arrested for being in possession of the gun.

The gun had been reported stolen by the Sharon, Pa. police. Another man was identified as the offender in that case, the report stated.

Muniz is charged with receiving stolen property, concealed carry, possession of a firearm in a school safety zone and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is expected to be in Campbell Municipal Court on Tuesday.

The juveniles face all but the latter charge. They were released to a parent. Their case will be handled by Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

