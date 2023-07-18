COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell City law director is in trouble with a professional conduct board after his handling of an estate in Probate Court.

The Mahoning County Bar Association filed a complaint on May 31, 2023, with the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court against Attorney Brian Macala.

The complaint alleges that Macala missed several court deadlines in an estate case he was handling and then filed a motion for more time. He also submitted documents that were purportedly signed by the executor of the estate and four beneficiaries, but they were not, the complaint stated.

The issue was called out by one of the beneficiaries in the case. At that point, Macala was fired.

The executor said Macala called to apologize about the forgeries and said he understood the decision to terminate him, but he called back the next day asking to be rehired, the complaint stated.

That’s when one of the beneficiaries filed a grievance with the Mahoning County Bar Association, and Macala responded by admitting to the wrongdoing saying that he “signed the waivers on behalf of the heirs and the fiduciary without their knowledge or consent.” He further admitted to filing the documents with the forged signatures in Probate Court,” the complaint stated.

There were 32 allegations in the complaint filed by the Mahoning County Bar Association. Macala admitted to 23 of them, according to his answer to the complaint.

Macala told WKBN 27 First News that the allegations did not involve any money and that there are certain points he is contesting.

“It was an attempt to gain time for the administration of the estate,” he said.

Macala said he intends to let the process proceed.

A professional conduct hearing is scheduled for October 30.