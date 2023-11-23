CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing charges after a fight broke out at a Campbell home Wednesday night where police say one person was stabbed.

Elias Vega faces felonious assault charges after police were called to a Jackson Street home around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses told Campbell police that Vega stabbed a woman in the back.

Police took Vega into custody at a nearby home after they said he refused to cooperate with them.

Charges were also filed against the victim after Campbell police said she became aggressive with first responders.

Both are in the Mahoning County Jail and are due in Campbell Municipal Court Friday morning.