Campbell mom arrested, facing drug and child endangering charges

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Murray Avenue woman was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug and child endangering charges after her son fled their home while reports said she was on crack cocaine.

Nicole Nagy, 35, is charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, child endangering, a first degree misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Online court records do not list a court date for her.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on Wilson Avenue was flagged down by a person who said they found a young child walking on Jackson Street near Wilson Avenue.

The child, whose age was not given, was wearing a short-sleeve shirt and pajama pants. The child did not have shoes or socks on, reports said.

Reports said the child told the officer he left the house on Murray Avenue because Nagy, his mother, was under the influence of drugs and stumbling around the house.

The boy told the officer he was scared, so he called his father and grandmother to pick him up, and he left the house, reports said.

When police went to the house, there was no answer at the door, but the door was open so officers went in to make sure Nagy was alright. Reports said they found her passed out on a bed in a bedroom. On the bed, police found a crack pipe and several rock-like pieces of what appeared to be crack cocaine, reports said.

Officers shook Nagy awake, and she said she was not passed out but was putting on her shoes and socks to look for her son. She also told police her son was downstairs waiting for a ride, reports said. She told police she found the crack pipe in a drawer and was going to get rid of it, according to the report.

A relative came to pick up the child and showed police a video the child took, which showed Nagy slumped over a bicycle, reports said.

Police also tested the rock-like substances that were found, and the test came back positive for cocaine. A second test will be done to confirm those results.

The child is in the custody of a relative, reports said.