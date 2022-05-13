CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Murray Avenue woman was arrested Friday on five counts of misdemeanor child endangering as she was appearing in court on another charge.

Kerisha Wallace, 31, was arraigned on the five misdemeanor counts and is presently in the Mahoning County Jail. A date for a pretrial hearing was not listed on the court’s website.

Wallace’s arrest comes after an investigation when police were called about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to her home in the 3800 block of Murray Avenue for a report of abandoned children.

Police knocked several times before they heard voices inside and told whoever was inside to open the door. There were three children inside and two others were sleeping in soiled diapers, according to police.

Reports said the oldest child, 5, said his mother went to the store, but he had no idea when she would return and no way to contact her. There was no food or drinks in the kitchen, but there were bottles of liquor that were within reach of the children, reports said. Reports said police also found a marijuana grinder inside the home and a bag of marijuana, both within reach of the children.

Police took all five children from the home and to the police station where they could be picked up by a representative from Mahoning County Children Services. The children had their diapers changed and were also fed at the police station, reports said.

Police tried to contact the fathers of the children but could not. One of the children told police her mother had been gone since the day before police were called, reports said.

A relative of the children came to the police station and took custody of the children. After that, police received a call that Wallace was at the home, reports said.

Reports said police found a back door open and inside they could smell bleach, which was not present before, and there were also groceries that appeared to have been dropped off.

Wallace showed up at the police station about 8:25 p.m. and turned herself in on a warrant. Reports said she told police someone broke into her house, stole a television and bleached the floors.

Wallace was in court Friday on the warrant she turned herself in for when she was taken into custody on the child endangering charges.