CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Nothing sticks out in an old neighborhood like a run-down house that needs to be torn down. It hurts the street and demoralizes the area.

Campbell is ready to tackle the issue. Mayor Bryan Tedesco wants to clear away old, abandoned properties, and clean up the city.

Every council member took pictures of every house they thought had to come down, and a list was put together.

“We are going to be aggressive. I think there are about 178 houses that we are going to be tearing down,” Tedesco said. “We don’t look that great coming into city Campbell, so we want to tear down some houses and stuff like that when you come into Campbell. We want to have open arms so you want to build here or you want to live here.”

City Council approved $200,000 for the project in conjunction with the Mahoning County Land Bank.

They’ve already sent letters to the first properties explaining why the houses are condemned and must come down.

It will take years to complete the list, but the work is about to begin. The mayor envisions a new look for the city.

“You see the old mills and stuff like that. Maybe we’ll have a couple of new businesses moving in there and it will help our tax base. That’s what we’re looking for is new businesses and people living in the city of Campbell,” Tedesco said.

The mayor would also like to see is a grocery store.

The demolition could start in 30 days.