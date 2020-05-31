Campbell mayor places curfew

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell’s Mayor Nick Phillips placed the City of Campbell on a curfew Sunday evening in light of protests.
He announced that everyone should be off the streets by 9 p.m.
Mayor Phillips also stated that he had been informed of businesses closing in Youngstown and Boardman.
Mayor Phillips wrote a statement on Facebook. Here is just a segment of that statement:
My heart is heavy for Mr. George Floyd, his family, and all our brothers, sisters, and neighbors of color throughout this land. Campbell is a small town, and incredibly diverse, yet I am not so blind to understand that inequity exists everywhere, even here. We need to pray for each other, support each other, take time to understand each other. I applaud our neighbors in Youngstown for publicly having those hard conversations today.Mayor Nick Phillips