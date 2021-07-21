Campbell mayor happened to be at park during storm that brought down multiple trees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain pummeled Campbell Tuesday, bringing down trees and branches and causing some flooding.

Roosevelt Park was especially hard-hit. What’s interesting is last August, about 20 trees were either uprooted or snapped in the same park from strong winds.

Tuesday night’s storm brought a similar scene. A swing set was taken out by a tree. Multiple trees fell down throughout the park. Over 20 roads were blocked, according to Mayor Nick Phillips.

We talked to the mayor, who happened to be at Roosevelt Park when the storm blew through. We’ll have his story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com