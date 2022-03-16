CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell’s mayor was getting his hands dirty Wednesday when he went out to help a resident pick up trash on Princess Street.

Teah Haddock says it’s been almost a year that trash and debris have been sitting in an empty lot next to her house. She says it’s not only an eyesore but it’s also getting in the way of her beginning her garden.

Haddock posted about the issue on Mayor Bryan Tedesco’s Facebook page. She said within 20 minutes, she heard a knock at her door.

Mayor Tedesco saw the post and showed up at her house to get something done about it.

Haddock said the mayor went over to a neighbor who she says was responsible for the debris and said “we’re cleaning this up.”

The mayor even brought a dump truck at no cost to the resident to empty all the trash into.

Haddock said she is so thankful to see it get cleaned up after all this time.

Mayor Tedesco told us it’s not a big deal, and he does this type of thing all the time. He just wants to help get things done.