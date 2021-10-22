Convicted sex offender from Campbell to serve jail time after pleading to drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man who pleaded guilty in two separate cases Friday was sentenced to probation with the first six months to be spent in the Mahoning County Jail.

Aaron Sugar, 24, of Tremble Avenue, will be given credit for 110 days already served after he pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a charge of failure to verify a change of address and possession of drugs.

He was arrested July 8 after police and parole agents visited his home and found a semiautomatic handgun, marijuana, cash, pills and THC vape cartridges.

The visit came after complaints from neighbors.

Sugar was sentenced to probation in February of 2020 after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two fifth-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented performance. He does have a pending parole violation in that case.

When he was arrested in July, he already had a warrant for the failure to verify charge.

As part of his plea agreement, Sugar must also forfeit $1,300 cash and the gun that was found when he was arrested.