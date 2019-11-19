Campbell man tells judge he needs gun for safety during federal sentencing

The judge told Airik Tablott that he should move if he feels his community is unsafe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge told Airik Talbott Tuesday he needs a change of scenery.

Talbott, 30, of Campbell, was standing before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to be sentenced on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Talbott said he realizes he should not have had a gun when he was arrested by Youngstown police March 24, but because of where he lives and what people may think of him, he needs to have one.

“The community I come from is not safe,” Talbott said.

Judge Pearson had a simple answer: Live someplace else.

Talbott was sentenced to 37 months in prison by Judge Pearson, on the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a sentence in the range of 37 to 46 months for someone who has his criminal record.

Talbott pleaded guilty August 2 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested by Youngstown police March 24 when he was chased after he was seen arguing with another man at Tod Lane and Logan Avenue.

Talbott ran away and threw a gun as he ran, which turned out to be a loaded Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said. Talbott was caught after he tried to climb a fence but could not get over it.

He is barred from having a firearm after being sentenced to eight years in prison for an aggravated robbery in 2007. He also was convicted of escape in 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Katz asked for a sentence in the high range of the guidelines. He said besides Talbott’s criminal record, he had several violations when he was in prison on the robbery charge and he had to be placed in segregated custody 11 times. He belonged to two prison gangs: the Heartless Felons and a Bloods set, Katz added.

Defense attorney David Betras asked for a sentence in the low range of the guidelines. While stressing that his client did deserve to go to prison, Betras said Talbott was raised by an abusive family member who would often beat him to the point where welts were left on his body.

Betras said that does not excuse his client’s actions but he wondered how someone who was raised that way without the support of a strong family environment with little opportunity could have made other choices.

His client was only gangs in prison because they were like a family to him, Bertras said.

Talbott also said he had no excuse for his conduct and deserved a prison sentence. He said where he lives, people know he was once in prison and it is not safe overall, so that is why he had a gun.

“A casual walk to the store could lead to anything here,” Talbott said.

Judge Pearson asked him why he doesn’t just move away. Talbott said that he is afraid to live anywhere else because he does not know a lot of people and he is afraid to leave the ones he does know. He did acknowledge, however, that he would probably have to move in the future if he wants to stay out of prison.

“I draw myself closer to things I’m familiar with,” Talbott said.

Talbott also stressed that he wants to concentrate on the transition to life after prison while he is behind bars so he can learn to stay out of trouble.

“It’s not who I am anymore,” Talbott said.

Judge Pearson said she sympathized with Talbott’s upbringing but added that it is not an excuse to break the law. She said he alone has the power to change his life.

“I’m sorry your life is rough, but you are no longer a child,” Judge Pearson said.