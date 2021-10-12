Campbell man takes plea deal in Sharon homicide

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Campbell could spend the next 40 years in a Pennsylvania prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in court.

Antwan Jones was charged in the July 2020shooting death of 36-year-old Clarice Somerville.

The crime happened outside the woman’s apartment on Quimby Street in Sharon, Pa.

Jones was set to go on Tuesday and could have faced life in prison without parole but agreed to the plea deal with prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to third degree homicide and weapons charges.

Mercer County Judge Ronald Amrhein sentenced Jones to a term of 20-to-40 years behind bars.