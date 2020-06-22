Live Now
Campbell man learns sentencing after pleading guilty to gun charges

Local News

Wallace is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Common Pleas Court

Brielan Wallace, felon in possession of a firearm, Campbell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man was sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison in two separate gun cases.

Judge Maureen Sweeney upheld a sentencing recommendation in the case of 27-year-old Brielan Wallace, who pleaded guilty in March in two separate cases to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In one of those cases, Wallace was charged by Campbell police after officers found a 9mm handgun while serving a search warrant at a Jean Street home.

The gun was in a backpack that had Wallace’s name on it and it also had a defaced serial number, reports said.

Details of the first arrest were not available.

Wallace is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Common Pleas Court.

