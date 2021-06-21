Campbell man sentenced in rape of elderly woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man convicted earlier this month during a bench trial of raping and robbing a 79-year-old woman was sentenced to at least 19 and a half years in prison.

Anthony Consiglio, 26, was sentenced by Judge R. Krichbaum after the judge found him guilty June 7 on charges of rape, attempted rape, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft from a protected person, assault on a policeman’s officer and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Consiglio was arrested for the robberies in January, and while on house arrest, was rearrested when he was charged with rape.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but Judge Krichbaum said the defense expert for the prosecution helped convince him that Consiglio knew what he was doing during the attack at a home in Campbell.

Krichbaum also said Consiglio stole the victim’s cell phone and kitchen phone to avoid detection, which means he knew what he was doing.