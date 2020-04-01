Campbell man pleads guilty to having gun he wasn’t supposed to have

The case stems from a November search warrant where police found a gun in his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence of three years for a Campbell man who was indicted twice last year on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brielan Wallace, 27, will be sentenced May 20 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge Maureen Sweeney after he entered guilty pleas in two separate firearm possession cases. Both cases stemmed from arrests by Campbell police.

Wallace entered his pleas Wednesday.

In November, Wallace was charged after police served a search warrant Nov. 13 at a Jean Street home where they found a 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number in a backpack that had Wallace’s identification inside. Officers also found pills and marijuana in the home.

Details of the first arrest could not be located Wednesday.

Wallace is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in common pleas court.