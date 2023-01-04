YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is free on bond now after being indicted on child pornography charges.

Stephen Kountz is facing three counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The indictment stems from a raid at his Kendall Avenue apartment in October. At the time, Youngstown police said they had been given “cyber tips” concerning suspicious activity online that started in early 2018.

Kountz is due in court early next week.