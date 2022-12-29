YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man already incarcerated has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of murder.

Stevie Ballard, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability.

Police say it’s in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson.

Jackson was found shot to death in his car near Market Street and East Philadelphia on January 22.

Ballard has been booked in the Mahoning County Jail since June 20, when he was arrested in Boardman on unrelated aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm and obstructing official business charges. Ballard has a trial set for early February of next year on those charges.