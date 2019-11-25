Campbell man arrested on drug charges late Friday

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man arrested late Friday by police on drug charges is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Edward Brandon, 36, of East Judson Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin after he was arrested about 10 p.m. Friday on McCartney Road near Woodland Avenue.

Reports said a car Brandon was driving was pulled over for having an obstructed view and a loud exhaust.

Brandon told police he had a little marijuana in the car and gave officers permission to search it, reports said. Just as police began searching the car reports said Brandon told them, “You might as well go ahead and handcuff me.”

Police found 86 pills along with heroin in a large plastic bag, reports said. There was also over four grams of marijuana in the car, reports said.

The cash was found on Brandon, reports said.