Campbell man among 8 indicted by feds in credit card scheme

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man is among eight people indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking part in a credit card scheme to purchase at least $750,000 worth of goods and items.

Joseph Brown, 62, of Campbell, faces charges of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Brown is the only of the eight defendants in the case who is not from the Cleveland area. The others include:

Diontae Wallace, 35, of Warrensville Heights

Adrienne Campbell, 53, of Cleveland

Jovanna Brown, 33, of Warrensville Heights

Marcellus Smith, 27, of Cleveland

James Luke, 43, of Cleveland

Glenn King, 27, of Cleveland

Shirley Ladson, 37, of Shaker Heights

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio states one of the members of the conspiracy went on the dark web to buy personal information for other people, then used that information to open fake accounts in their names.

Brown and others would use the fake credit card accounts generated to buy construction and building equipment, appliances, retail goods and other items, the release said.

The indictments were handed down April 29.

The case was investigated by the Cleveland FBI.

Brown was arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker and is free on $20,000 unsecured bond. He is due back in court June 15 before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster.