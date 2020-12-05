Campbell man accused of vandalizing Speedway in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is facing vandalism and attempted breaking and entering charges after police say he tried breaking into a Speedway in Boardman.

Donald Bevly, 61, was arrested November 26 after officers were called to the Speedway on E. Midlothian Boulevard for a reported breaking and entering in progress.

Officers spotted Bevly in front of Subway on Midlothian Boulevard and noted that he matched the description of the suspect. He told officers that he was only drinking a beer and “minding his own business” when he heard an alarm go off at Speedway. He said he saw a man and a woman run from the store, according to a police report.

Police said, however, surveillance video showed a man who looked like Bevly walking up to the business and throw a rock through the door and window. The man can be seen slipping and falling before getting up and walking east toward Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said he was wearing the same type of clothing as the man seen throwing a rock through the business.