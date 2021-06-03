Campbell man accused of shooting at woman during fight

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man is due in municipal court to be arraigned on charges of felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated after police answered a fight call at his home Thursday morning.

Kenneth Addison, 43, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and will stay there at least until he is arraigned.

Reports said police were called just before 1 a.m. to his home in the 200 block of Harold Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When they got there, police said a woman was standing in the driveway, saying Addison fired several shots at her with her gun before running into the basement.

Police told several children in the home to come outside and once they did, they entered the house and found Addison in the living room on crutches. He was handcuffed there without incident.

Reports did not say how many children were in the home or what their ages are.

The woman told police she and Addison got into an argument at a Wilson Avenue bar and he walked home. He arrived before she did and threatened to shoot her when she came home, reports said.

When the woman pulled in the drive, Addison fired several shots at her before running into the basement, reports said.

Police found six 9mm shell casings on the front porch and another in the driveway, reports said.

The woman was not injured.