Campbell man accused of sexual activity with young teen

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is facing a criminal charge after police said he was engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Police said they found the suspect, 18-year-old John Koulianos, in the car at Roosevelt Park with the teen on Tuesday evening.

Police said the girl’s family had been looking for her earlier that day.

The girl admitted to sexual activity with Koulianos, according to a police report.

Police arrested Koulianos, and the girl was turned over to a parent.

Koulianos was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.