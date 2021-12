YOUNGSTOWN – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Campbell branch, located at 436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., will temporarily close on Tuesday due to staffing shortages over the holidays.

The library plans to reopen on January 3, 2022.

During this time, the book drop, book vending machine and holds pick-up locker will remain open for patrons to return and receive materials.



Patrons can always use the Library’s website for services 24/7 or visit any open branch of the PLYMC.