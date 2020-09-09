Campbell library opens to public on Wednesday

The library offers a collection of more than 9,500 items for adults and kids

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County opens to the public on Wednesday.

The new library is located inside the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center on Struthers-Coitsville Road.

It offers a collection of more than 9,500 items for adults and kids, including movies, large print, fiction and nonfiction.

When in-library programming can start up again, the library plans to host STEAM-focused programs featuring circuits and mini-robots.

There will also be laptop, copy, fax and scanning services available for patrons.

“The Library is pleased to be able to bring full library services back to Campbell. As a founding partner in the CLWCC project, the Library congratulates Superintendent Matthew Bowen and his team on creating an amazing facility which will bring enormous economic benefits to the area,” said Library Executive Director Aimee Fifarek. “We also express our gratitude to the Campbell Schools for hosting our Campbell Library Express in the D’Amato Field House when the branch needed a temporary location.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the building capacity is limited to 13 and everyone must wear a mask while visiting the facility.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More stories from WKBN.com: