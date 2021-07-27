Campbell kids donate vegetable plants from their garden program

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighborhood program in Campbell is teaching some youngsters valuable lessons about food and nutrition and saying ‘thank you.’

On Tuesday afternoon, children in La La’s Fruit 4 Knowledge program walked down to City Hall, presenting vegetable plants to the police and fire departments as well as Mayor Nick Phillips and workers in other city offices.

The kids planted the seeds themselves last month, and now that they’re growing, they wanted to give the plants to those who protect their city.

“Because they just wanted to thank them for helping us and watching out for us all the time, right? So yeah, they’ve just been learning actually, agriculture, you know, all together,” said Latisha Weaver-Bennett, program organizer.

The kids have raised enough plants to also donate some to local senior citizens in the area.