Campbell invests in body/dash cameras to promote transparency

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – City leaders in Campbell say they’ll pay the cost of new equipment if it promotes better relations between the police department and the community.

Recently the department obtained ten body cameras as well as recording equipment to outfit six cruisers.

The body cams were paid for with grant money, and the city spent $58,000 for the cruiser cameras and cloud storage space for what’s recorded.

The chief and city leaders said they added the equipment after holding a series of community meetings.

“We’re discussing the policies and procedures of the police department and what we could do better to bridge that gap between us and the community. I started hearing transparency, transparency, transparency,” said Chief Pat Kelly.

To provide extra protection for officers, the city also recently purchased new scanning equipment for the police department, allowing investigators to scan suspected drugs like fentanyl without having to actually touch the drugs.

