CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Campbell City School District just had a groundbreaking ceremony for the Whole Child Whole Family Service Center at the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off Phase III of the CLWCC construction project.

This addition will add space for Akron Children’s Hospital to provide primary care and mental health services for the pediatric population.

It will also add classroom space to be shared between the Northeast Ohio Impact Academy and Eastern Gateway Community via a joint use agreement.