Campbell has plan for start of school in case teachers strike

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - The Campbell City School District is facing a strike threat by its teachers when classes resume on August 20. The school board made plans Monday night in case a strike happens.

It decided to keep the schools open and fully operational if there is a strike.

"We will continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids," Superintendent Matt Bowen said.

Students are expected to be there whether there's a strike or not.

It would be a regular school day and all of the students' grades during a strike would count.

Security guards would be hired to make sure students and substitute teachers are safe when entering the schools during a strike.

The district said substitute teachers would follow the lesson plans and curriculum.

Teachers who participate in a strike will not be paid or provided health care coverage during that time.

A federal mediator will hold another round of contract talks on August 14 to, hopefully, reach an agreement.

Staff members who are not teachers agreed to a similar contract in one day.