CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Tavern 26 in Campbell was standing room only Sunday as the community came out to support a woman who suffered a big injury a few months ago.

“I just want to walk again,” Melanie Paine said.

Paine fell down the steps in her basement back in October. She’s now using a wheelchair.

“I have a tibial plateau fracture and as the doctor says, I shattered it — so I didn’t just break it — I shattered it,” Paine said.

Paine said she still has a month or two until she’s able to walk again. Her husband Dan Paine said the accident has been hard on the whole family — and the medical bills have been adding up.

“I had to miss a lot of work because we didn’t have nobody to take care of her, you know with COVID and everything going on in the world right now, it’s been crazy,” Dan Paine said.

A family friend was responsible for organizing the fundraiser. Their goal was to help Melanie and her family get back on their feet both figuratively and literally.

“We are a small community in Campbell, we always, always come together when one of us is in need. We always come together. They’re a good family,” said Denise Gulu.

The fundraiser included a chili cook off with prizes for the hottest, most exotic and best original chili. There was also a hard liquor basket, 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.

“Oh man, this community, it’s unreal. I mean we got all these local businesses around here that pulled together through all this, I mean they have been tremendous just with donations for this cause,” Dan Paine said.

All prizes and gift baskets were donated from the community.

“It feels unbelievable the amount of love and support from my family, the community,” Melanie Paine said.