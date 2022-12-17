CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday.

This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park.

Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

There was a lighting of the Christmas Tree and a Santa meet-and-greet.

Community donations made possible the entire event — including the lights in the park. The event was free, and no tax dollars were spent on the Christmas Fest.

About 600 people attended.