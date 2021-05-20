Campbell City Schools announces new project

These new student outreach efforts have resulted in higher test scores, according to the administration

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell City Schools announced the latest new project that district officials are working on to elevate their students’ educational experience.

After the community responded positively to the all-inclusive Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center, superintendent Matthew Bowen and his administration wanted to help students even more outside of the classroom.

The CLWCC, a community center built during the coronavirus pandemic, is in close proximity to the elementary and middle schools. Inside, there are classrooms, a cafe, multiple recreational courts, and more, open to Campbell students and family members.

The newest project is called the Whole Child Whole Family Service Center (WCWF) being built in the district, which will be at least 4,800 square feet.

The goal of creating this center, according to the administration’s press release, will address the whole family’s needs in regards to “poverty, social emotional wellness, language barriers, career counseling services and much more.”

The district wants to provide for students’ whole needs, not just their educational needs and test scores, as well as assist family members in the community.

These new student outreach efforts have resulted in higher test scores, according to the administration, half of a grade level higher than districts nationwide with similar demographics.

Funding for the Whole Child Whole Family Service Center was secured through grants, and designs are underway for the building.