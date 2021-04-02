Campbell church pulls together through Easter, looks to rebuild after fire

A congregation in Campbell won't be able to celebrate Easter in their church after a fire

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – People around the world will celebrate Easter this weekend. A congregation in Campbell won’t be able to celebrate in their church after a fire.

A labor of love. That’s what it took members at Jehovah’s House of Prayer Church of God in Christ to renovate their church fifteen years ago.

“Then, watching the place burn down after so many years of building it up, it was rough, but we always believed that God is still in control, said Eld. Maurice Tucker, pastor of Jehovah’s House of Prayer Church of God in Christ.

And the congregation will do the same after a fire damaged the 121-year-old Campbell building on March 21.

The electrical fire started during a Sunday service. The pastor and members noticed smoke from the back of the building.

“I thank God because everybody was up moving around, and we all made it out safely, no running, falling or anything, nobody got hurt,” said Cheryl Silas, a church member for over 15 years.

In a previous interview, the Campbell Fire Chief said the building was a total loss. Now, the congregation is waiting to hear from their insurance company, but they’re already raising money and making plans to rebuild in the same spot.

“I believe just us being here had an impact on the community, so we would like to be able to stay here and continue the ministry here,” Tucker said.

In the meantime, the members have been able to stick together for services. Last week, another church let them use their space. For Resurrection Sunday, they’re holding services at the community center in Campbell’s Roosevelt Park.

“We’re not going scattering. We are staying together,” Tucker said.

“To be here, it’s where I believe we belong,” Silas said.