CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Campbell has welcomed several new businesses in the past few months, and is on track to welcome a few more.

Tuesday, the mayor, some city residents and business owners celebrated with an official ribbon cutting.

The Party Shop and Greek Imports, along with Cigar Vibes both held ribbon cuttings in front of their shops Tuesday.

Campbell Mayor Bryan Tedesco said he’s proud and excited about all the progress Campbell is making.

The Party Shop and Greek Imports is a convenient store on 12th Street that sells everything from grocery items and Greek imports that are hard to find in the area. They sell cheeses, vegetables and on Saturdays, they sell cooked Greek dishes.

Cigar Vibes is located on Robinson Road. It’s a cigar lounge for people to go and relax after a long day. It also has coffee.

The owners of both say they are excited to have opened in Campbell.