CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks the 201st anniversary of Greece’s declaration of independence and the Greek community in Campbell held a celebration.

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church held a parade and program Saturday afternoon.

It started at the Hellenic Hall on 12th Street and continued up to the church’s steps. After, a few members of the community spoke.

“We do keep the traditions alive here and we do our best to remember the significant milestones of the past,” said Rev. Father Steve Denas.

The church’s Greek School students also presented poems and stories about the Greek revolution in 1821.